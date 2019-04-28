Image copyright Google Image caption Health officials said a reorganisation offered an "exciting opportunity" to bring services closer to the community

Plans to boost services at a community hospital which has lost a dementia ward and minor injuries unit in recent years have been met with scepticism.

The Aneurin Bevan health board said people in Chepstow may no longer need to travel for outpatient treatment.

Associate director Melanie Laidler hailed an "exciting opportunity" to develop integrated services.

However, ex-Chepstow town councillor Stephanie Dovey claimed "years of promises" had not come to fruition.

Health bosses outlined the plans to create local hubs to Monmouthshire county councillors and Chepstow residents at a meeting.

They claimed the reorganisation would make life easier for people who faced parking problems and missed appointments by having to go to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

The health board said Chepstow Community Hospital played a "pivotal role" in local health care, with clinics offering Warfarin checks and audiology services already getting "positive patient feedback".

A deep vein thrombosis clinic was also set to be launched in the next six months, a spokeswoman added.

Monmouthshire county councillor Jez Becker said the proposals represented a U-turn after the closure of the dementia ward and minor injuries unit in recent years.

"What they have said is very positive - but it's a case of whether what they say matches up to what they do," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ms Dovey was also sceptical, claiming the hospital was "no more than a glorified doctor's surgery".

However, Ms Laidler dismissed any claims she was "here to talk idle promises".

The plans will be further discussed at a special meeting of Monmouthshire council's adults select committee on Monday.