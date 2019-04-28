Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption The premises have been hit by vandalism since they closed in 2017

An "eyesore" pub which villagers claim has hit wedding bookings at the church opposite is set to reopen.

The Red Lion in Hope, Flintshire, has been targeted by vandals since it closed in 2017.

Planning officers have backed a proposal by owners Punch Taverns to refurbish the derelict building.

Local councillor Gladys Healey said she was very happy with the decision to reopen the pub, adding: "It will make a better picture for the bride."

With windows covered by metal shutters, the appearance of the pub is said to have led to a reduction in wedding bookings at Hope Parish Church, which sits opposite.

Image caption Hope Parish Church stands opposite the pub

Councillor Healey told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We have dealt with a lot of vandalism there and police were called after they broke in at the back.

"If you're a bride coming down the church steps the pub is right in front of you, and when people used to have funerals they'd have the wake at the Red Lion.

"This will be an improvement for the church - it will get more bookings and it will make for a better picture for the bride.

"It will also improve the middle of the village because it's on the main road and it's an eyesore at the moment."

Refurbishment work was already under way, Councillor Healey added, with old signs being removed.

New external cladding is set to be installed, along with outdoor play equipment and a pergola in the beer garden.