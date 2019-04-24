Wales

Man arrested over Bangor Shoe Zone armed robbery

  • 24 April 2019
ShoeZone, Deiniol Shopping Centre, Bangor
Image caption Shoe Zone staff in Bangor were threatened but not hurt

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a shoe shop.

A number of staff were threatened during the raid at Shoe Zone at the Deiniol Shopping Centre in Bangor, Gwynedd on Monday.

A man then fled the store with a "quantity of cash", at about 14:30 BST. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

North Wales Police confirmed the suspect lives locally and is being held in custody.

