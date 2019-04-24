Image caption Ton Pentre are one of the most successful amateur football teams in Wales

One of the oldest amateur football clubs in Wales has said it may not be able to continue next season.

Ton Pentre AFC, who have played in Europe and the FA Cup, can trace its history back to 1896.

However, the future of the club is at risk because of a lack of volunteers needed to fill roles behind the scenes.

Financial officer Tony Evans said: "There's an assumption the club will always be around - but we need help right now because we can't carry on."

Image caption The positions of club chairman, commercial manager and secretary remain vacant

Like so many amateur sports teams, the Rhondda club survives on the good will of the local community.

However, a steady decline in volunteer numbers has left an "acute strain" on the few who remain and say they cannot carry on.

"The club faces a desperate shortage of people that have the modern skills to take the club forward," Mr Evans said.

"Unfortunately over the years many volunteers have passed away.

"For those that remain, the strain is particular and acute, especially when trying to balance it with full-time work and family life."

The hometown club of Wales international Alan Curtis, Ton Pentre won the Welsh league a record 12 times and reached the first round of the FA Cup when they played Cardiff City in 1986.

But its highest profile games came in 1995 when it qualified for the Uefa Inter-Toto Cup in 1995.

Among the opponents were former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud Van Nistlerooy, then playing for Dutch side Heerenveen, and Denmark international John Dahl Tomasson, of Naestved.

Image caption Financial officer Tony Evans has to climb a ladder every week to change the fixture board

Image caption Ton Pentre AFC compete in Welsh League Division 1

Yet without a secretary, a commercial manager or even a chairman, for the past two years, the future is in doubt.

The club, which competes in the second tier of the Welsh leagues, said it would be forced to withdraw from all competitions and "could cease to exist" before the 2019/20 season without local support.

"If people don't come forward, then we need to ask whether those who remain are capable of the requirements needed to run a club of this stature on their own," said Mr Evans.

"The answer at the moment is probably not."