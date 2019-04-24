Image copyright Google Image caption Rehau previously said more than 100 staff could be made redundant by the Amlwch closure

A plastics factory in north Wales is to close by December following a "70% decline in demand" for its products.

German firm Rehau's chief executive Martin Hitchin confirmed the closure of its facility in Amlwch, Anglesey.

The firm said in January more than 100 staff could be made redundant if the plant closed.

Anglesey MP Albert Owen said he was "disappointed" the company felt alternatives proposed by workers would not be enough to save the plant.

Rehau said the Amlwch factory's main manufacturing focus was a type of polymer called PVC Edgeband, used on desks and furniture.

The company had launched a 90-day consultation period in January.

But it has made the "difficult decision" to close the 44-year-old plant, despite proposals from employee representatives.

"Careful consideration at board level of the proposed alternatives put forward by employees concluded that, regrettably, they would not be sufficient to secure the long-term future of the facility," a spokesperson said.

"Our attentions now turn to supporting our staff through this challenging period."

'Extremely disappointing'

Mr Owen said he would continue to press Rehau to reconsider its decision.

"We heard from the company some exciting alternatives that came from the company employees," he said.

"However, the decision was made by the board, far removed from the UK, in mainland Europe."

Rehau previously said its other factory in Blaenau Ffestiniog would not be affected.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said the news was "extremely disappointing".

He added: "The North Anglesey taskforce will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to address the immediate employment losses and review future investment opportunities.

"We remain absolutely committed to the region and investing to support the island's future economic prosperity."