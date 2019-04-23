Woman dies after 'serious assault' in Swansea
- 23 April 2019
A 22-year-old woman has died after being attacked in the early hours of the morning.
South Wales Police officers were called to Carlton Terrace in Swansea at about 03:10 BST.
The force said a woman had been seriously assaulted and subsequently died.
Armed officers were deployed, along with the police helicopter, and a number of cordons remain in place while officers carry out an investigation.