Tribute to Newport man Jordan Routley killed by car

  • 23 April 2019
Jordan Routley Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Jordan Routley died in hospital following the collision

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car "is still much loved", his family have said.

Jordan Routley, 21, from Newport, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital after the crash at 23:50 BST on Saturday but later died.

Gwent Police is appealing for information of the crash on Chepstow Road near Beechwood Park, Newport. No arrests have been made.

"Our beloved Jordan lost his fight for life," his family said in a statement.

They added: "He is still very much loved by all his family and friends."

