Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Chris Davies has faced calls from other parties to resign

An MP convicted of a false expenses claim has been ordered to complete 50 hours unpaid work and fined £1,500.

Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire Chris Davies pleaded guilty to two charges - admitting providing false or misleading information for allowances claims, and attempting to do so - last month.

Davies faces a petition that could see him lose his seat.

He was sentenced to a community order at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

Davies was sentenced to a community order of 50 hours unpaid work, to be completed in the next 12 months, fined £1,500 and ordered to pay costs.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats called for Davies to resign following his conviction.

The MP for Brecon and Radnorshire has "shown remorse", Southwark Crown Court was told, and made an "unreserved and sincere apology" for his actions.

The court heard how the charges related to when he was setting up his constituency office following the 2015 general election.

He admitted that in March 2016 he made a claim under the MPs' allowances scheme and provided an invoice that he knew to be "false or misleading".

The second charge was attempting to provide false or misleading information for an allowance claim using an invoice "that he knew to be false or misleading" in April 2016.

Tom Forster QC, for the defence, said there is a "likelihood that his political career is in tatters" and that Mr Davies is the "author of his own misfortune".

The prosecution at Southwark Crown Court said this was not like the "bad old days" when MP used to visit John Lewis to "maximise" their expenses.

Davies made a "disastrous decision", the court was told.

The defence said the MP did not intend to make "personal gain" or act in a "dishonest way"