Image caption Shoe Zone sits just inside the Deiniol Centre

Police are hunting a man following an armed robbery at a shoe shop in Bangor.

A man threatened staff at Shoe Zone in the Deiniol Centre at about 14:30 BST before leaving with a "quantity of cash".

North Wales Police said staff were left shocked but no-one was hurt.

Detectives have described the man as being in his mid-20s with short brown hair, wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms a green T-shirt, and asked for any witnesses to contact them.