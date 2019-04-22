Shoe Zone shop in Bangor targeted in armed robbery
22 April 2019
Police are hunting a man following an armed robbery at a shoe shop in Bangor.
A man threatened staff at Shoe Zone in the Deiniol Centre at about 14:30 BST before leaving with a "quantity of cash".
North Wales Police said staff were left shocked but no-one was hurt.
Detectives have described the man as being in his mid-20s with short brown hair, wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms a green T-shirt, and asked for any witnesses to contact them.