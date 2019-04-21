Wales

Trecco Bay: Fire destroys caravan at holiday park

  • 21 April 2019
Credit: Sophie David-Carter/Kelly

A fire has destroyed a caravan at a holiday park.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Trecco Bay Holiday Park in Porthcawl at about 19:30 BST.

Pictures show how the caravan has completely collapsed and been ruined.

The site was busy with people enjoying the Easter weekend, but there have been no reports of injuries. Rosie Evans, who was near the scene of the blaze, thanked the fire service.

She said: "Luckily nobody was hurt, amazing effort from the public services."

Image copyright Rosie Evans
Image caption Firefighters battled to put out the blaze
Image copyright Rosie Evans
Image caption The caravan has been completely ruined and smoke damage is visible on a neighbouring caravan
Image copyright Rosie Evans
Image caption People gathered near a cordon to view the damage

