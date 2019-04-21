Wales

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Newport

  • 21 April 2019
Chepstow Road near Beechwood park in Newport Image copyright Google

A man has died after sustaining injuries from being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The pedestrian was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital after the collision at 23:05 BST on Chepstow Road near Beechwood Park, Newport.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Gwent Police force are investigating and have appealed for any information about the incident.

