Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Newport
- 21 April 2019
A man has died after sustaining injuries from being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.
The pedestrian was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital after the collision at 23:05 BST on Chepstow Road near Beechwood Park, Newport.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Gwent Police force are investigating and have appealed for any information about the incident.