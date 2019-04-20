Two hurt as car crashes through Wrexham building
- 20 April 2019
Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed through the front of a building.
Emergency services were called to the former nightclub in Brook Street in Wrexham shortly after 13:00 BST.
North Wales Police advised people to use other routes near the area of the crash.
A spokeswoman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the two injured people were cut from the vehicle.
Road accident in #Wrexham Town. Areas affected are Brook Street from Pentrefelin side and Town Hill and Vicarage Hill from the Abbot Street Junction. Please use other routes for the next few hours if possible.— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) April 20, 2019
