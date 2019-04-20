Wales

Two hurt as car crashes through Wrexham building

  • 20 April 2019
Brook Street Image copyright @redstarwxm
Image caption The car crashed into a former club on Brook Street

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed through the front of a building.

Emergency services were called to the former nightclub in Brook Street in Wrexham shortly after 13:00 BST.

North Wales Police advised people to use other routes near the area of the crash.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the two injured people were cut from the vehicle.

