Image copyright Reuters Image caption The fire was declared completely out on Tuesday morning

Bells rang around Wales as a show of solidarity and sorrow following the devastating fire at Notre Dame.

The Archbishop of Wales encouraged churches and cathedrals to toll a bell for seven minutes at 19:00 BST.

A massive blaze ravaged Paris' 850-year-old cathedral earlier this week, with its spire and roof collapsing.

Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff and Wrexham's St Giles Church - which was rebuilt after its roof burnt down - were among those that rang bells.

Archbishop John Davies said: "The tolling of bells has, for generations, been a sign of mourning for the loss of someone precious and, although Notre Dame is a building, there is also a sense in which it is a vital part of the very heartbeat of Paris.

"The damage and destruction suffered to this holy and iconic site is something, therefore, which it feels quite proper for us to mourn."

St David's Cathedral, Pembrokeshire, St Asaph Cathedral, Denbighshire and Brecon Cathedral, Powys, also tolled a bell.

Hundreds of millions of euros have already been pledged to help rebuild Notre Dame.