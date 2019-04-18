Wales

Swansea fire: Family of man, 74, informed after body found

  • 18 April 2019
A police car off Bishopston Road
Image caption The body was found at a property off Bishopston Road while firefighters battled a blaze

The family of a man who lived in a house that caught fire have been informed a body was found at the address.

Although formal identification has not taken place, the family of 74-year-old Francis Morgan have been told about the fatal fire by South Wales Police.

Firefighters were sent to the address on Bishopston Road, Swansea, at about 23:40 BST on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

