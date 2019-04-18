Image copyright Adrian White

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident near Swansea.

Emergency services were called to Gellionnen Road, Clydach, at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday and the area has remained sealed off.

South Wales Police said the victim was a 48-year-old man from the area.

A 47-year-old man was being held in custody and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.