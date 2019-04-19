Wales

Arrest follows M4 Prince of Wales Bridge crash 'total carnage'

  • 19 April 2019
Wrecked vehicle on the M4 Prince on Wales Bridge Image copyright @gpasueast
Image caption The crash led to three lanes across both carriageways of the Prince of Wales Bridge being blocked

A crash on the M4's Prince of Wales Bridge caused "total carnage", leading to significant hold-ups, police said.

The collision at about 06:00 BST caused three lanes to be shut across both carriageways for about three hours.

Few details have been released but Gwent Police said a driver had been arrested and the incident was related to suspected drink-driving.

The engine of one vehicle was "propelled into the opposite lanes", said a force tweet.

No serious injuries have been reported although paramedics were called to the scene.

