Plans have been unveiled for a £30m redevelopment of a seaside promenade.

The Queen's Buildings, Rhyl, could be turned into a mix of retail and food outlets, a contemporary market, offices and flats.

The project, including the former Savoy Hotel and Queen's Market buildings, would also give better access from the waterfront and promenade to the town centre.

Denbighshire County Council said it could "transform" the town centre.

Graham Boase, the council's corporate director for the economy and public realm, said: "We see the Queen's Buildings as key in the regeneration of Rhyl.

"This site will be pivotal in linking the regeneration on the waterfront to the town centre and providing a fantastic offer in its own right. This project can transform the town centre."

The authority has spent the last 12 months working with businesses, residents and visitors to gather feedback on the town's needs.

Mr Boase added: "Parts of the buildings are in very poor condition and whilst we will try and retain as much of the original architecture as possible, there will inevitably be areas that will need to be demolished."

A planning application is set to be submitted later this year for the project, funded by Denbighshire council, the Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Fund.