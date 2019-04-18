Image copyright RNLI Image caption The dinghy ran into difficulties about half way into the journey to the wind farm

A father and son had to be rescued from their inflatable dinghy after trying to row out to a wind farm.

The pair, who set off from Prestatyn in Denbighshire, were in the middle of a busy shipping lane to the port of Mostyn in Flintshire.

But they were unable to paddle ashore because of the wind.

The RNLI said they did not have lifejackets, flares or any way of calling for help while on Wednesday's four-mile journey to the wind farm.

Lifeboat coxswain Martin Jones said: "The two were very lucky to have been spotted from the shore by the public, struggling to make any progress."