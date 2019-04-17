Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ch Insp Lewis of South Wales Police said officers would visit the children's school as a reward

A group of children has been thanked by police for finding a stolen car.

The children, aged between nine and 13, from Resolven, Neath Port Talbot, started looking for the car after it was taken in a burglary on Sunday.

They found the car and sent a photo to South Wales Police officers who were able to recover it.

Ch Insp Mat Lewis said: "I would like to thank these community spirited young people who took it upon themselves to look for similar vehicles in the area."

Two men have been arrested in connection with the burglary and released on bail.