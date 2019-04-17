Image copyright leighcol/Getty Images

A council could pull out of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal within six months unless it starts to deliver projects.

Neath Port Talbot council has asked the other three councils involved - and the UK and Welsh Governments - to radically change approach.

It follows two critical reviews into how the city deal has been operating.

A report to the council's cabinet, to be discussed on Wednesday, said leaving the city deal might be "the only logical course of action".

The deal, signed two years ago, brings together four councils, two health boards, two universities and businesses aimed at stimulating economic growth in a region stretching from Pembrokeshire to Port Talbot.

Concerns have been raised about the suspension of five Swansea University staff in connection with a proposed city deal project, the Llanelli Wellness Village.

The report from council chief executive Steven Phillips said there was no immediate prospect of it supporting a project involving Swansea University due to ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

It said recent events "hardly instil confidence" in its governance system.

With limited resources, the council could not continue to support city deal projects when it had other priorities.

It said, given the amount of excessive bureaucracy involved, there was a "case for abandoning it completely rather than attempting to refine it".

Image copyright Holly Jones Image caption The homes for power stations concept uses a combination of solar cells, battery storage and a steel frame build

Despite huge investment of time and resources, "not a penny has been spent" on the projects so far and this could not continue indefinitely, the report said.

"Recriminations are pointless but lessons must be learnt," it added.

"We want the city deal to deliver but... we do not believe it will without a radical overhaul, of the projects in particular."

The council hopes to continue with some elements in the programme, such as the Homes for Power Stations and the Steel Science project.

The power station project is already progressing with 16 homes being developed in Neath, where the buildings can generate, store and release their own energy.

But with others including the Factory of Future - based at Swansea University - it said it saw "little prospect" of a business case being signed off.

Council leader Rob Jones added: "The last few months have been difficult for the city deal. The council now believes that a different approach is essential to securing real progress two years after the deal was signed and four years after work on it commenced."