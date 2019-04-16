Image copyright Google Image caption Calsonic Kansei was given a £4.4m grant by the Welsh Government in December

A car parts manufacturer is set to cut 95 staff from its Llanelli factory after a "significant drop in sales".

Japanese firm Calsonic Kansei employs more than 400 people at the Carmarthenshire plant and develops cooling systems and air conditioning components.

The company was given a £4.4m grant by the Welsh Government in December in order to create 88 jobs.

Economy Minister Ken Skates blamed "serious instability" around Brexit.

Llanelli AM Lee Waters tweeted that he was "very, very concerned" by the news.

A spokesman for Calsonic said the automotive industry was at a "transitional stage" which had affected the company.

'Incredibly disappointing'

"The added pressures of market instability caused by the political and economic conditions have affected our customers' volumes and, consequently, Calsonic Kansei's sales have seen a significant drop," he said.

"It is with regret that Calsonic Kansei have today announced proposals for redundancies across its UK divisions, with the impact for the Llanelli site potentially affecting 95 positions.

"The company intends to do everything reasonably possible to reduce the impact of this proposal on its employees."

Ken Skates said: "News of job losses at Calsonic in Llanelli is incredibly disappointing for the workers, their families and the town.

"This news only goes to reinforce the vital need for the UK government to understand the serious instability Brexit is causing in the economy and the consequences their botched negotiations are having on jobs and investment."

The UK government has been asked to comment.

In January, car manufacturer Schaeffler announced it was closing its Llanelli factory, with 220 jobs to go, and the future of Tata Steel's Trostre packaging plant in the town is also in doubt, risking a further 650 jobs.

The Calsonic factory has been operating since 1943 and produces parts such as radiators and oil coolers for global car companies such as Toyota and Nissan.