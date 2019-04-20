Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Porthcawl police station's front desk closed seven years ago

A seaside town needs to have its police station fully reopened to help combat "a bit of a crime wave", a councillor has said.

Porthcawl station, along with others in the South Wales Police force area, closed its front desk in 2012.

Les Tallon-Morris has started a petition, which has nearly 700 signatures, with some people citing concerns over rising crime.

South Wales Police said the way people reported crime had changed.

The force said a sergeant was based at the John Street building and a neighbourhood team operates during the day without a front desk presence.

Incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour in Porthcawl rose from 1,125 in 2012 to 1,270 in 2018 - a 13% increase.

Mr Tallon-Morris, independent councillor for Porthcawl East Central, said: "We seem to be having a bit of a crime wave in Porthcawl at the moment. One lady woke up and had two young lads in her bedroom staring at her.

"The police took 20 minutes to get to her. She can't sleep at night now."

He said they got away with bank cards and other valuables and had not been caught.

Image copyright BA Photojournalism USW Image caption September's Elvis festival can see 35,000 visitors swell the town's usual population of 16,000

Comments on the petition, which has been sent to Bridgend MP Madeline Moon and Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael, expressed fears over crime.

One said: "I have lived in this town for over 40 years and have never heard about so many incidents of crime. It is very disturbing that we do not have an operational police station."

Bridgend is the only station in the county with a staffed front desk. It is open between 08:00-18:00.

Insp Melanie Knight said officers were "conducting regular patrols of the town".

Ms Moon said Porthcawl's station had facilities for holding people that no longer met required standards.