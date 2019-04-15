Off-road biker hurt after riding off Merthyr quarry
- 15 April 2019
A man suffered "significant" injuries after the off-road bike he was riding accidentally went over a 30ft quarry cliff.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) said it was called to the scene near Merthyr Tydfil at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.
It said the man's friends helped to guide rescue teams to the scene and supported when needed.
Paramedics treated him before he was airlifted to hospital.