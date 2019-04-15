Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Tributes have been paid to Paul James, who died after the crash on Thursday

The family of a cyclist who died as he trained for a charity ride said he had a "fantastic sense of humour".

Paul James who was a county councillor in Ceredigion, was training for a bike ride to raise funds for hospitals where he was treated for a heart condition.

He died following a crash involving two cars on the A487 between Waun Fawr and Bow Street, near Aberystwyth, last Thursday.

His family said they have many memories "that will make us smile".

"Paul was loving husband and father who lived life to the full," a statement said.

"He had served in the Bristol Army and French Foreign Legion. He continued to serve his community in various jobs in his home town, as well as being a community and county councillor.

"Paul loved his sport and was training for a charity cycle ride to raise money for the heart ward at Bronglais and Morriston Hospital, where he received heart treatment.

"Paul had a fantastic sense of humour, and his family has many memories that will make us smile when we think of him. Paul will be greatly missed."