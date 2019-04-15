Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Padog Bends section of the A5

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died in a crash with a car.

The Honda motorcycle and a Volkswagen Sharan were in collision on the Padog Bends section of the A5 near Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

North Wales Police said the road was closed after the collision, which took place at 11:15 BST on Monday.

Sgt Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."