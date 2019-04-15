Image copyright Family photo Image caption Staff told the inquest Ms Inglis showed no signs she was planning to take her own life

A verdict of misadventure has been reached at an inquest into a patient's death on a hospital's mental heath ward.

Emily Inglis, 26, died of asphyxia in her room at Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli, in April 2016 despite attempts to resuscitate her.

She had been detained under the Mental Health Act for five months.

The inquest jury heard she was deemed to be at low risk of self-harm, meaning she was being checked on every hour.

The alarm was raised after Ms Inglis was found lying on the floor of her bedroom on the Bryngofal ward during one of those checks at around 21:00 GMT on 22 April 2016.

About an hour earlier she had been seen in her room walking around, with the blinds open.

'Extremely caring'

One mental health nurse told the inquest in Milford Haven how he and other staff had conversations with Ms Inglis throughout the day and no-one had noticed anything negative in her behaviour.

An independent expert said that she suffered from a personality disorder and a complex range of other illnesses, including an obsessive compulsive disorder which meant her mood could fluctuate rapidly and mean she suffered from "extreme impulsivity".

Ms Inglis, a former audiologist, had written openly about her mental illnesses and the months leading up to July 2015 when she had taken an overdose and been rushed to hospital.

A family statement had described her as "extremely caring, loving and loveable, who always put others first".

Her father Michael said in the statement that it was only through his daughter's own written account that the family realised how badly she had been suffering since the age of 14, and that she had experienced being bullied for many years at school.

The coroner Mark Layton ended the inquest by offering his condolences to her family.