Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police has installed CCTV at the site of the memorial

A vandalism attack on a Welsh memorial is being treated as a hate crime, police confirmed.

Parts of the "Cofiwch Dryweryn" - Remember Tryweryn - graffiti mural was reduced to rubble in the attack near Aberystwyth, days after it had been repainted.

Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday it had installed CCTV at the site near the A487 between Aberystwyth and Aberaeron.

The force said it is still appealing for any information about the incident.

Image caption Volunteers stepped in to help repair the wall once more

Volunteers have already stepped in to repair the tribute after the damage was spotted overnight on Friday and they kept watch overnight on Saturday.

The graffiti marks the flooding of the Welsh-speaking village of Capel Celyn near Bala in Gwynedd in 1965.

The valley was dammed to create a reservoir to provide water for Liverpool, despite overwhelming opposition from Welsh MPs.