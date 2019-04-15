Image copyright Family photo Image caption Carson has been described as "bright and caring"

Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy have said drugs were involved and officers are focusing on finding out who supplied them.

Carson Price, 13, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, was pronounced dead after being found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday.

A form of MDMA, known as Donkey Kong pills, is also a line of inquiry and Gwent Police is trying to trace Carson's movements prior to his death.

No arrests have been made.

Supt Nick McLain said a community outreach team - made up of youth workers who discourage young people from committing anti-social behaviour - were in the park on Friday.

However, it is not known whether they came across or spoke to Carson.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Carson's mother Tatum Chynene Price pleaded with people to help find who sold her son drugs

"The focus of our investigation is around illegal substances and the supply of those substances on the night in question," said Supt McLain.

"It has attracted a lot of attention on social media and that has spawned lots of intelligence and information about what has happened in this area on Friday night.

"I think where we're focused at the moment is Carson's movement prior to him coming to the park that evening

"It's really important for us to ascertain at the moment is where he went, where he could've come into possession of drugs, and who could've supplied those drugs to him."

Image copyright Google Image caption Youth workers visited Ystrad Mynach Park prior to Carson's death, but it not known if they spoke to him

Supt McLain said "somebody out there will know where he got those drugs from".

He added: "It's a small community and people are rightly concerned and they want to tell us what they know.

"If anyone wants to tell us anybody who's producing unlawful drugs - whether there's one dealer, two dealers or three dealers producing and selling it, we need to know."