A 19-year-old pedestrian has died after an alleged hit and run in Blaenavon.

Gwent Police were called to Varteg Road at about 03:20 BST on Sunday but the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man from Blaenavon has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, and failing to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.