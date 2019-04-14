Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Firefighters are working to bring the fire under control

Firefighters are tackling a major fire at a former hospital in Cardiff.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 10 appliances to the scene of the fire at the Landsdowne site on Sanatorium Road in Leckwith on Sunday.

About 50 fire service personnel are understood to be in attendance after receiving the call at about 19:00 BST. Police are also in attendance.

The fire is still ongoing. It is not yet known whether anyone has been hurt.