Crews battle fire at ex Landsdowne Cardiff hospital
- 14 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a major fire at a former hospital in Cardiff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 10 appliances to the scene of the fire at the Landsdowne site on Sanatorium Road in Leckwith on Sunday.
About 50 fire service personnel are understood to be in attendance after receiving the call at about 19:00 BST. Police are also in attendance.
The fire is still ongoing. It is not yet known whether anyone has been hurt.