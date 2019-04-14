Image copyright Leena S Farhat Image caption Volunteers spent the night protecting the repaired wall

Campaigners want greater protection for a wall commemorating the drowning of a Welsh village after it was vandalised for a third time this year.

The "Cofiwch Dryweryn" - Remember Tryweryn - mural has been rebuilt by volunteers following the latest attack.

The group kept watch of the "important national symbol" at Llanrhystud overnight on Saturday.

The graffiti marks the flooding of the Welsh-speaking village of Capel Celyn near Bala in Gwynedd in 1965.

The valley was dammed to create a reservoir to provide water for Liverpool, despite overwhelming opposition from Welsh MPs.

Skip Twitter post by @HiraethFilm So we are finally switching off for the night. Thank you so much for the support over the last few hours. I’ll make sure the boys and girls who came today will see the kind words you have sent them. pic.twitter.com/OPDxuqmetu — Hiraeth Film (@HiraethFilm) April 13, 2019 Report

It was this moment, that is widely regarded as a turning point in the Welsh nationalist and language movements, witnessing Plaid Cymru securing its first MP in 1966.

"People started to question our future as a people and our ability to defend ourselves and each other," explained Plaid Cymru AM Helen Mary Jones.

"That wall, when it was first painted in the 1960s was a cry of anger - a cry of despair."

Image caption Volunteers from Aberystwyth stepped in to help repair the wall

The main obstacle to protecting the wall has been that it is on private land.

Ms Jones said talks were already under way between the Welsh Government and Ceredigion council about bringing the wall "into public ownership".

"The damage upset and angered a lot of people," she said.

"We don't want to build a steel or a barbed wire fence around it - but we could look at putting up a discreet security camera to deter vandalism."