Motorcyclist, 83, seriously hurt in Ogmore-by-Sea crash
- 13 April 2019
An 83-year-old motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in south Wales.
Police said the man, who was on a red Suzuki motorcycle, left the B4254 near Ogmore-by-Sea, Bridgend, at about 11:15 BST on Friday.
He suffered head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.
South Wales Police has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.