Image copyright @Jez_B Image caption The wall has been defaced several times before - now part of it has been demolished

A wall commemorating the drowning of a Welsh village has been smashed by vandals.

Parts of the 'Cofiwch Dryweryn' - Remember Tryweryn - graffiti has been turned to rubble in the attack near Aberystwyth.

It comes just a day after activists repainted a section of the wall, after it was defaced.

Ceredigion assembly member Elin Jones has described the action as 'disgraceful'.

The damage to the wall was first spotted overnight on Friday.

It is the latest in a series of vandalism attacks on the graffiti, which marks the flooding of the Welsh speaking village of Capel Celyn near Bala in Gwynedd in 1965.

The valley was dammed to create a reservoir to provide water to Liverpool, despite overwhelming opposition from Welsh MPs.

The action was widely regarded as a turning point in the Welsh nationalist movement and language movement, witnessing Plaid Cymru securing its first MP in 1966.

Plaid Cymru has previously called for the Welsh Government to protect the site.