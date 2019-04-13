Image copyright Michael James Image caption STM Sports played Cefn Albion in Saturday's FAW Trophy semi-final.

Fans at Saturday's FAW Trophy final have been warned they face "immediate ejection" if officials hear abuse after racism claims marred a semi-final.

Police and the Welsh FA are probing finalists Cefn Albion after it was alleged a section of their supporters racially abused two rival players.

There had been calls for the final in Aberystwyth between the Wrexham club and Pontardawe Town to be postponed.

Cefn Albion said it had not been made aware of any issues from the game.

It comes after allegations were made that their fans repeatedly racially abused Hermon Yohanes and Lamin Conteh of Cardiff side STM Sports in last month's tie in Newtown.

Mr Conteh said he "had never come across such racism and poor behaviour in my entire football career", adding racist abuse was shouted into his face.

Image copyright Geograph/Ian Capper Image caption Aberystwyth Town have been liaising with police and the Welsh to ensure Saturday's final is "appropriately policed"

There were also allegations of sexism, with a female fan saying she was confronted and assaulted in the cafe at Latham Park on 16 March as Cefn Albion won 3-1 after extra time

Cefn Albion said it had not received any direct contact from Dyfed-Powys Police, STM Sports or the FAW.

The Welsh National League (Wrexham Area) club said it prided itself on "being ambassadors for the community and on providing a welcoming and friendly environment for players and supporters from all backgrounds".

Albion added they would "not tolerate any behaviour which brings our good name into disrepute".

STM Sports, charity Show Racism the Red Card and Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens all urged the FAW to call off Saturday's final while the investigation takes place.

Aberystwyth Town, hosting Saturday's final at its Park Avenue ground, said it has been liaising with police and the FAW to ensure the game is "appropriately policed".

The club said it was committed to confront and eliminate discrimination ahead of the game between the two third-tier clubs.

Aberystwyth Town said "any such incidences will also be reported to the appropriate authorities for investigation and if necessary pursued through disciplinary or legal due process".