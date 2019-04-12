Image caption Bacchus appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday

A man who hid a camera in his shoe to film under women's skirts has admitted a string of charges.

Incidents came to light following a 1940s festival in Colwyn Bay last year.

At Mold Crown Court, Kevin Bacchus, 64, of North Shields, North Tyneside, admitted five counts of outraging public decency by filming under skirts.

He also admitted taking 111 indecent photographs of children and making two child porn images in the highest category of seriousness.

Bacchus, formerly of Rhyl, was bailed for a pre-sentence report to be compiled and will be sentenced in May.