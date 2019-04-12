Girl, 17, arrested after Centurion pub fire in Newport
- 12 April 2019
A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a derelict pub in Newport.
Emergency services were called to the Centurion Inn on Heather Road in St Julian's, Newport, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday.
The girl remains in custody. A joint investigation between South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police has been launched.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.