Image copyright family handout Image caption Tapiwa Matuwi was last seen near Swansea Marina at about 07:00 GMT on 7 February

The father of a missing 21-year-old musician has said his family are considering hiring a private investigator in a bid to find him.

Tapiwa Matuwi was last seen near Swansea Marina at about 07:00 GMT on 7 February after visiting Fiction nightclub.

A fundraising concert is being held at the YMCA in Swansea on Friday.

South Wales Police said its investigation into his disappearance was ongoing.

Mr Matuwi's father, Munyaradzi Zvada, said the family was also looking into offering a cash reward for witnesses.

Hip hop artist Mr Matuwi, who graduated from University of Wales Trinity Saint David, was spotted on CCTV at Castle Gardens student accommodation before he was seen at the marina.

Image caption Munyaradzi Zvada previously said it was "hard to believe" his son was still missing

Mr Zvada said: "With the time that has passed since he went missing we are desperate to find answers quickly as any additional day brings more pressure, stress and anxiety levels.

"Anyone in this situation would be looking at any possibilities that bring quick results."

Mr Zvada said he and his family were "emotionally struggling to cope".

"I can't describe the feelings with each passing day," he said.

"As a family we are staying strong for each other and we will not stop until we find answers.

"Myself and my wife have full-time jobs but we haven't been able to work since our son went missing.

"We also have a 10-year-old daughter who is also very upset and is asking questions daily."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption About 250 people are expected to attend the concert for Mr Matuwi

Darlington E Osezua, a friend of Mr Matuwi's, is organising the concert and said they had been "flyering non-stop" to raise awareness of the event, which has 10 acts performing.

The friends had previously made music videos together on YouTube.

About 250 people are expected at the concert, and Mr Osezua said he was delighted at the support.

He added that he hoped it "helps keep the fire burning for Tapi's search".

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said the force was continuing to appeal to the public for information, and added: "Our thoughts remain with his family, for whom this has been an agonising time."