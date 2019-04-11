Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A486 in Ffostrasol on Wednesday

A 31-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the man was killed when his Ford Ranger crashed on the A486 in Ffostrasol, Ceredigion, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man was travelling south from the direction of Synod Inn when he crashed, and has appealed for information. The coroner has also been contacted.