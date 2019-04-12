Image copyright Family photo Image caption The inquest into Emily Inglis's death entered its fifth day on Friday

A woman who died in a mental health unit was given a reasonable level of care, an independent expert has said.

Emily Inglis, 26, was found dead in her room at Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli, in April 2016.

Prof Kevin Gournay told an inquest she suffered from a personality disorder and a complex range of other illnesses.

He said she had a obsessive compulsive disorder which meant her mood could fluctuate rapidly and she suffered from "extreme impulsivity".

Prof Gournay said he did not take issue with any decisions regarding her treatment.

He said he also considered a hospital ward to be the only appropriate setting, as Wales did not have a dedicated personality disorder unit.

Prof Gournay described decisions about how to treat such patients as "a very tricky business", and said the general practice was to try to teach patients a range of coping mechanisms, rather than restrict their behaviour or remove their possessions.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Inglis died on Prince Philip Hospital's Bryngofal Ward on 22 April 2016

Prof Gournay agreed that it would be more difficult for a person with Ms Inglis's severity of illness to learn coping mechanisms, and that a hospital ward might not always provide the stable, quiet environment required.

But he told Friday's hearing in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, that he felt staff on Bryngofal Ward had done everything they reasonably could to care for Ms Inglis.

On Thursday, consultant psychiatrist Dr Rafal Wieko told the inquest that Ms Inglis's history of self-harming was part of "unhelpful strategies to cope".

Ms Inglis was being detained under the Mental Health Act when she died of asphyxia on 22 April 2016.

The hearing in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, continues.