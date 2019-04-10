Caerphilly council to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre
Controversial plans to close a leisure centre have been approved following a heated debate between councillors and campaigners.
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock was among those who had marched to save the complex in Pontllanfraith.
Caerphilly council bosses said it would close by the end of June, saving £120,000 a year plus £500,000 repairs.
Campaigners claimed the closure was "disheartening" while cash was being invested in four other leisure centres.
Council leader Dave Poole said the cabinet's decision on Wednesday was "reluctantly" made amid growing pressures on the authority to balance its books.
"No-one around this table came into politics to close facilities, and if there wasn't austerity this wouldn't be on the agenda," he said.
However, campaigner Joanne Taylor (pictured, second left) claimed that Pontllanfraith had been "singled out" for closure.
"Our community faces being ripped apart to satisfy budgets elsewhere," she said.
"We all have a duty of care - everybody matters."
- Leisure centres face uncertain future
- Caerphilly council tax to rise by 6.95%
- 'Dismayed' residents fight to save toilets
The meeting heard the council had overspent on budgets by keeping Pontllanfraith open after deferring a decision to close the site in March 2018.
Speaking after the meeting, Blackwood town councillor and campaigner Zoe Hammond told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the decision was "disheartening" as councillors agreed plans to spend money elsewhere.
A 10-year leisure strategy will focus investment on four leisure centres in Caerphilly town, Newbridge, Risca, and either Bargoed or Aberbargoed.