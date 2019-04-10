Cardiff train passenger smashed driver's window
A train passenger smashed the driver's windscreen after he was thrown off a busy service near Cardiff.
Following an argument with a guard, the passenger was ejected at Eastbrook station in the Vale of Glamorgan at about 08:15 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the passenger then launched an object at the driver's windscreen, leaving the train unable to continue.
British Transport Police officers said a 22-year-old man from Barry had been arrested and remained in custody.