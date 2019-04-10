Image copyright Mick Lobb Image caption Barry Waterfront is due to have 2,000 new homes by the time work is completed

Enforcement action has been taken against a developer for building new homes without planning permission.

Persimmon Homes started work on its South Haven scheme on Barry Waterfront before relevant consent was granted.

Vale of Glamorgan Council told the firm last November to stop building and selling homes on another site until a promised district centre was delivered.

The developer said it was in talks with the council to agree some "revised construction and occupation triggers".

A temporary stop notice on building work has been issued, which council bosses warned could be made more permanent if necessary.

'Firm action'

Councillor Jonathan Bird, the cabinet member for planning and regeneration, said: "While we welcome the delivery of new homes for residents of Barry, proper planning procedures must be followed and that has not been the case in this instance.

"As demonstrated before Christmas, we will not hesitate to take firm action to ensure developers meet all of their obligations as far as this or any other project is concerned," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The wider redevelopment plans for Barry Waterfront include 2,000 new homes, waterfront cafes, bars and restaurants, large retail units, offices, a hotel, primary school and a hotel.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes said: "The consortium of builders is in liaison with the Vale of Glamorgan Council to agree some revised construction and occupation triggers linked to the delivery of the district centre.

"Until a resolution is reached between the consortium and the council, there is a restriction in place on certain areas of the development."

The spokesman added that work on the district centre on the South Quay Parkside site - supposed to have been completed in September 2017 - had now begun.

"We have had strong interest from a variety of occupiers and expect bars and cafes to open early next year," he said.