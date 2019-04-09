Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Steven Baxter was caught after a month on the run living in a tent

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death on a caravan park during a fight has been jailed for life.

Steven Baxter, 52, went on the run after killing 54-year-old Simon Clark at Grove Caravan Park, Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

He evaded capture for a month but was found by police living in a tent two miles from the murder scene.

Mr Clark's mother said her "whole life had been torn apart" by her son's "brutal killing".

Baxter was convicted of murder by a majority verdict at Swansea Crown Court on Monday. The judge Mr Justice Picken sentenced Baxter to life with a minimum term of 24 years on Tuesday afternoon.

Baxter's trial had heard he and another man, Jeffrey Ward, who was cleared of murder, had attacked Mr Clark but it had been Baxter who "inflicted the fatal wound upon him".

Mr Ward's partner Julie Harris, who pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing, was sentenced at the same time as Baxter to 14 months suspended for two years.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Simon Clark "lived life his own way", his family said

Baxter and Mr Ward had gone on the run together after the stabbing, leaving Mr Clark "to die where he fell", still clutching a metal pole.

The three men were neighbours at the caravan park and were involved in growing cannabis that many people at the site smoked, the court was told.

In victim impact statements read out to the court, Mr Clark's mother, Meg Clark, said her "whole life had been torn apart" by her son's "brutal" killing.

She said her son had been a "deeply caring, loving father" to his three children and grandchildren.

Mr Clark's partner Sarah Stockwell said Baxter had not deserved to be living outside of prison.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Steven Baxter lived in a number of locations including a tent while on the run

The court had heard he had been living in Carmarthenshire for the past eight years as part of attempts to hide from police after a suspected serious domestic incident against his former wife.

"I have no words to sum up the devastation Simon's death has caused," she wrote.

"I hope he (Baxter) never sees the outside again."

Mr Justice Picken said despite a previous fight that evening between Mr Clark and Mr Ward, Baxter could have no excuses for his actions.

"You and you alone were to blame for his death," he said.

"You were the aggressor. In truth you should never have picked up that knife."

He said Baxter had refused to show any remorse for what he did throughout the trial.

Baxter had refused to take his place in court for the sentencing.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's caravan (l) was next door to Steven Baxter's

In a statement, Mr Clark's family said: "Simon was a deeply caring and loving father to Jemma and his two sons aged 12 and 9.

"He loved 'life' and lived it in his own way, always caring and supportive to all his friends, especially those needing extra support to deal with illness and disability. He was a Samaritan to all.

"He told us often 'I am the richest man in the world because Jemma and my boys are my precious treasures'. He was so very proud when Jemma and Tim presented him over the past three years with two beautiful grandchildren.

"His family, his partner and all his friends, cannot believe the evil gesture that has taken Simon from us."

They thanked the police and prosecutors for their support and "unfailing diligence" in pursuing justice for Mr Clark.

Det Ch Insp Paul Jones, senior investigating officer, expressed his sympathy for Mr Clark's family, adding: "I hope this verdict will demonstrate to them that justice has been served, and the sentence will be a deterrent to anyone thinking of carrying knives."