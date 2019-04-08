Image copyright Google

The family of a woman who died two days after a crash in Port Talbot have said her death has left them "truly lost".

Phyllis Mahoney, 87, was one of four people injured in the two-car collision in Seaway Parade, Baglan, on 31 March. She was pronounced dead on 2 April.

Mrs Mahoney's family said she "will be greatly missed, loved and cherished in our hearts forever".

Two men, aged 33 and 26, arrested in connection with the crash have been released under investigation.

Police previously said a BMW coupe and a Peugeot 207 collided at about 23:20 BST.

The family statement said: "Our mum Phyllis Mahoney was suddenly taken from us under such tragic circumstances and passed away in hospital.

"To say our lives have been torn apart is an understatement. Our mum was so loved by all our family and friends, without her we are truly lost.

"She is a loved and respected mother to her three children, Patricia, Peter and Anthony, a much loved and adored grandmother and great-grandmother.

"A massive hole has been left in our hearts; our lives will never be the same."