Image copyright Geograph/ John S Turner Image caption Theatr Clwyd was established more than 40 years ago as a regional arts centre in north east Wales

Theatr Clwyd has won a prestigious Olivier Award for its production of Home, I'm Darling.

It won the Olivier for best new comedy at Sunday night's awards, and was nominated in four other categories.

The show was co-produced with the National Theatre and follows one woman's quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife.

It has since transferred to the West End after its original run at Theatr Clwyd in Mold last year.

The Olivier Awards were established in 1976 and celebrate the world-class status of London theatre.

Sunday's event was at the Royal Albert Hall and hosted by comedian Jason Manford.

Theatr Clwyd, based in Mold, Flintshire, opened in 1976 as a regional arts centre.

Katherine Parkinson, who plays the lead role of Nora in Home, I'm Darling was nominated for best actress and Susan Brown, who plays her mother Sylvia, for best supporting actress.

Its designer Anna Fleischle was nominated for best set design and best costume design.