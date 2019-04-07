Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police want to speak to Daniel Drew about a stabbing that has left a man receiving treatment at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital

A man, 19, is being sought by police after a stabbing outside a Tesco store.

Officers in Pontypool were called to the scene on Saturday and later linked the attack to reports of criminal damage to a car on Osbourne Road.

Gwent Police want to talk to Daniel Drew in connection with the knifing, which left the victim, 22, with abdominal injuries, at about 21:30 BST.

Officers said a separate racially aggravated offence also took place at Peri Cottage before the stabbing.

Officers believe Mr Drew, from Torfaen, was in the area at the time and may have vital information.

Two men, aged 20 and 48, have been arrested and are still in custody.