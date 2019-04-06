Image caption Tom Jones, aka Twm Sbaen, pictured in Barcelona 1938 with members of the anti-tank crews

The life of a Welsh miner who was jailed in the Spanish Civil War is being celebrated in his hometown.

Tom Jones, known as Twm Sbaen, from Wrexham, was one of hundreds of Welsh people who volunteered to fight against General Franco in the 1936-39 war.

His life and the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict will be marked with a march, music and films at a special event.

The event is held in Wrexham town centre on Saturday.

Twm Sbaen, from Rhosllanerchrugog, travelled to Spain after telling his family he was going to Colwyn Bay for the weekend.

He was injured and imprisoned by Franco's forces and spent two years in prison.

Mark Jones, an organiser from the Gwyl Twm Sbaen festival, said: "It is our way to remember the contribution of Wales generally and Twm Sbaen specifically in the fight against fascism and to remind ourselves of the similar battles that continue."

Mr Jones' family are supporting the event alongside local trade unionists and activists.

Thousands of foreign volunteers joined the International Brigade in the fight against fascism in Spain.