Cardiff attack: Woman in hospital after serious assault
- 6 April 2019
A woman has been taken to hospital following a serious assault in Cardiff early on Saturday.
South Wales Police said the attack happened at about 05:30 GMT in Ninian Park Road, Riverside.
The woman remains in hospital, according to police.
Officers are investigating and have appealed for any information.