Wales

Cardiff attack: Woman in hospital after serious assault

  • 6 April 2019
Ninian Park Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The serious assault took place on Ninian Park Road in Riverside

A woman has been taken to hospital following a serious assault in Cardiff early on Saturday.

South Wales Police said the attack happened at about 05:30 GMT in Ninian Park Road, Riverside.

The woman remains in hospital, according to police.

Officers are investigating and have appealed for any information.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites