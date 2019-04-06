Image caption The main road between Newport and Caerphilly has been closed after the crash

Three men have been seriously hurt in a car crash after they had earlier failed to stop for police in the early hours.

The men have been taken to hospital after the white Mitsubishi L200 they were in crashed, which shut the main road between Newport and Caerphilly.

The car failed to stop for police twice after officers had initially tried to pull them over in the Adamstown area of Cardiff at 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

The car was found overturned after a crash on the A468 near Trethomas.

The three men have been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport with serious but life-threatening injuries.

Caerphilly service update : Due to police road closure the the 28 and 58 minutes past the hour 50 service from Newport for Caerphilly will not run until further notice

Gwent Police said the car had been seen travelling at speed on the A48 road out of Cardiff before the one-vehicle crash at about 05:30 on Saturday.

Officers say the men are helping with their enquiries.

Newport Road between Trethomas and Machen is closed in both directions after the incident between the Ridgeway and Waterloo junctions.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the road closure is causing tailbacks around Bedwas and Machen while busses between Newport and Caerphilly have been affected.