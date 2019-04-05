Image copyright Google Image caption The five-day inquest was held at Ruthin County Hall

A man found dead in his flat was so badly decomposed it was "impossible" to establish a cause of death, a coroner has said.

The remains of James Lockett, 32, were found when police went to arrest him in Colwyn Bay in December 2016.

His parents believe the trauma of being Tasered during an arrest a month earlier played a part in his death.

Assistant coroner Joanne Lees found arrangements by North Wales Police for the arrest were acceptable.

The inquest in Ruthin previously heard Mr Lockett, who had schizophrenia, was found dead near several empty packets of his anti-psychotic medication.

However, due to the state of his body it was not possible to determine how he died.

A month before his remains were found, he was arrested on suspicion of breaching bail conditions.

The inquest heard he was Tasered and beaten on the head with a baton during an alleged assault on an officer.

He was kept in custody for two days, and his parents George and Deborah Lockett believe the experience contributed to his death.

'Poor' communication

Recording an open conclusion, Mrs Lees found several opportunities were missed to improve the care of Mr Lockett in the months leading up to his death.

She highlighted various issues where communication between the police, community mental health team (CMHT) and social services had been poor.

"On four occasions between July and December social services had information that he had been in the court system but that was not shared with the CMHT," she said.

However, it was impossible to tell whether the "missed opportunities" contributed to Mr Lockett's death, Mrs Lees said.

A further hearing will be held next month at which the coroner will consider whether to issue a report to prevent future deaths.

She highlighted issues which were concerning her at this stage.

These included the monitoring of Mr Lockett's compliance with his medication and poor record-keeping, and the lack of information sought by the mental health professionals to enable them to make informed decisions.